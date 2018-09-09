The Elk Mound Area School District School Board of Education has agreed to a contract with Paul Kling for the position of high school principal for Elk Mound High School, beginning Sept. 5.

Kling has served as a high school science instructor for the past 19 years in the Eau Claire Area School District and New Richmond Alternative High School. He will replace Paul Weber who accepted an administrative position near Madison.

“I am excited to be joining the Elk Mound Area School District," Kling said. "Elk Mound has a strong tradition of academics and co-curricular activities with exceptional students and staff. I look forward to being part of this exceptional learning community and building positive connections with the students, staff and the community.”

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

