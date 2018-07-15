The League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley will host a forum for the five candidates participating in the Dunn County sheriff primary election. The forum is set for Monday, July 30, at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.
The five candidates for county sheriff are Republicans Adam W. Zukowski, Kevin Bygd, and Jacob T. Ohman and Democrats Rodney J. Dicus and Randy Knaack. All five are scheduled to appear.
The order for candidates’ presentations will be determined by lot. Each candidate will make a brief opening statement. Following their statements, candidates will answer questions collected from the public attending the forum. The questions may be directed to the candidates at large or to a specific candidate, with every candidate having an opportunity to respond. The LWV-GCV provides a moderator, time-keeper and facilitators.
Public interest in the election of a new county sheriff is high, according to officials. The current sheriff, Dennis Smith, has served in that capacity for 18 years. Candidates surviving the Aug. 14 partisan primary election will compete in the fall election on Nov. 6.
Go to the local League’s web site (“lwv-gcv.org” then click “Voter Services”) for information on registration, absentee ballot registration and voting deadlines, sample ballots and candidate information. To see the entire Aug. 14 ballot, go to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyBallot .
The forum will be conducted in compliance with the guidelines set by state and national chapters of the League of Women Voters.
The forum is organized by the League of Women Voters – Greater Chippewa Valley based in Menomonie. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. Membership is open to women and men of all ages. With 20 local Leagues in Wisconsin plus 2 inter-League groups and more than 800 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted grassroots organizations. See lwvwi.org for information on the state League. Find League on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.