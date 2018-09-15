The League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley has announced a forum for the three candidates for Assembly District 29 on Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m. in the community room of the Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie. Candidates to represent Assembly District 29 are: Republican Rob Stafsholt, Libertarian Brian Corriea and Democrat John Calabrese.
The order for candidates’ presentations will be determined by lot. Each candidate will make a brief opening statement. Following their statements, candidates will answer questions collected from the public attending the forum. The questions may be directed to the candidates at large or to a specific candidate, with every candidate having an opportunity to respond. The LWV-GCV provides a moderator, time-keeper, and facilitators.
The incumbent representative is Rob Stafsholt, who has served for one term. Public interest in this fall’s election on Tuesday, Nov. 6 is high for all contested offices, according to officials.
Visit the local League’s web site at lwv-gcv.org, then click “Voter Services” for information on registration, absentee ballot registration and voting deadlines, sample ballots and candidate information. Ballots are not yet ready for this election, but should be posted by late September at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyBallot .
The forum will be conducted in compliance with the guidelines set by state and national chapters of the League of Women Voters.
