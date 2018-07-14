Life-sized fun
A group of local girls play a life-sized version of 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos' during the Menomonie Public Library's summer program Thursday evening. The girls also played magnified versions of Twister, Tic Tac Toe, Yahtzee and Bananagrams. Thursday's session was just one of many summer program themes offered at the library every Thursday for youth in grades six through 12. The program began June 14 and runs until July 26. Previous themes included Cupcake Wars, LEGO Block Party, Glow in the Dark Yoga and Anime Day. The upcoming Thursday will feature an outdoor movie at 8:30 p.m. and a late night library lock-in will conclude summer programming on July 26.

 LAURA GIAMMATTEI, The Dunn County News
