A new musically-fueled local venue on the free stage of the Dunn County Fair proved to be hugely successful this year, according to fair officials Monday morning.
What the fair board unofficially called “Hometown Night” drew a huge crowd to the free stage Friday night, which featured two local musical artists.
First up was Rick Schroeder, a solo singer, songwriter, guitar player and entertainer from Menomonie, followed by Rural Route 5, a local band that hails from New Richmond who closed the evening out well after midnight.
“We had a huge turn out,” first-year board member, vice president and free stage manager Justin Jensen said. “It stayed busy real late, until they stopped playing.”
Jensen noted that food vendor sales were up as a result.
Bev Buss, a fair exhibit coordinator, said she was extremely pleased with how the weather turned out all five days of the fair.
“It was amazing,” Buss said. “This was not typical July weather. It wasn’t hot or sticky, it wasn’t raining ... that’s what I think fairs really depend on, is good weather.”
The only exception was some brief showers Wednesday afternoon that caused the cancellation of the tractor pull, which had been slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the grandstand.
Buss was also pleased with the rearrangement of the exhibit building at 17th and Main streets which included the 4-H exhibits, expanded open class displays but excluded antiques. Although the antiques were missing from the exhibit hall this year, Buss said she plans on bringing them back as a “display only” exhibit. She added that the new layout of the 4-H displays provided the public better viewable access.
“We got a lot of compliments on that,” she said.
Another popular feature of the fair this year was the antique tractor and auto display. Martha Peabody, commercial building coordinator, said it was easily doubled in size in terms of the amount of tractors and cars that were displayed.
“I think that this will grow more than anything we see right now,” Buss said.
The fair board welcomed Ron Score to the table, who will serve as a new county board representative for District 4.
Board president Deb Gotlibson thanked all fair volunteers, the Menomonie Public Works Department and fair staff for their efforts prior, during and after the fair.
“It takes a small nation to bring this all together, Gotlibson said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
Attendance and exhibit entry numbers were not available as of Monday.
The dates for the 2019 Dunn County Fair are July 24-28.
