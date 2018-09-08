Local goodness

Menomonie Market Food Co-op hosted its first-ever Fund Our Foodshed grant review open house. On Thursday evening, the community learned about how funds raised through a month-long round at the register program and awarded to five local farms were used. At an average donation of 45 cents, the effect of more than 6,000 customers and members rounding up to the nearest dollar last April raised $3,250 for the grant pool. Open house attendees heard from the awardees put their grant monies to work and enjoyed a sampling of some of the good food produced on their farms.
