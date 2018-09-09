League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley announces activities planned for National Voter Registration Day, on Sept. 25.
“With midterms and governor races happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter should exercise his or her right to be heard at the ballot box this year and next,” says Kitz Cleary, Menomonie, co-president of the local League. “National Voter Registration Day is the right place to start by getting registered.”
Events planned on Tuesday, Sept. 25 by the League’s Voter Services includes voter registration at:
- Bookends on Main, 214 E. Main, Menomonie, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Outdoors at the park across from the Waterfront Bar, 500 block of Crescent in Menomonie, 3 to 5 p.m.
- Elk Mound High School Senior E times, 11:15 – 11:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.to 12:30 p.m.
- University of Wisconsin Stout Student Center, Menomonie, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Dunn County Judicial Center, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during and after the Assembly Candidate Forum for District 29.
The League also plans voter registration events on Monday, Sept. 24, at two sites in Colfax — Mom’s on Main, 225 Bremer Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon and at Colfax High School senior English classes.
Anyone wishing to register should bring proof of Wisconsin residency such as a driver’s license, hunting license, paycheck stub, bank statement, utility bill or anything with name and current address. Photo IDs are required for voting on Nov. 6.
The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country.
Go to the local League’s web site (“lwv-gcv.org” then click “Voter Services”) for information on registration, absentee ballot registration and voting deadlines, sample ballots and candidate information, or visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyBallot.
