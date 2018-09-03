The man shot by police at the end of high-speed chase has pleaded not guilty to five felony and misdemeanor charges.
Last week, Reese A. Diesterhaft, 23, was arraigned in Dunn County Circuit Court. He faces charges of burglary (armed with a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, criminal damage to property, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and disorderly conduct.
Judge James M. Peterson, however, had to recuse himself from a 2012 misdemeanor case against Diesterhaft that was attached to the current case because he was the Dunn County district attorney at that time.
The Aug. 7 incident involving a car chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire County had its origins in southern Dunn County. Before it was finished, two Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies shot Diesterhaft, who was armed and had just been released from prison in South Dakota.
A pretrial conference has been set for Sept. 27.
About the case
According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to report that a man came into a store on Highway 85 in southern Dunn County, tried to kiss her and asked if she would like to have sex with him. She said she pushed him out of the store, and he left in a blue Chevrolet pick-up.
While meeting with the caller, a deputy overheard another deputy make contact with the suspect down the highway at Luer’s Market in the town of Rock Creek. The deputy joined his counterpart, who was talking with the man at the gas pumps. He approached the man, who had been identified as Diesterhaft, and asked him to explain what happened.
Diesterhaft acknowledged the sexual advance. Although advised that he was not free to leave, Diesterhaft got into his truck and headed east down Highway 85, pursued by both deputies at speeds that reached 95 mph. As he approached the Eau Claire county line, Diesterhaft slowed somewhat and began swerving. The deputy saw him reach around to the back seat and retrieve a rifle.
Eau Claire County deputies were alerted, and Diesterhaft turned south onto Cemetery Road, then west on Jene Road. Concerned about possible ambush and limited visibility around the corner, the Dunn County deputies slowed down and lost sight of the suspect’s truck. A perimeter was set up in the area, and deputies from counties continued the search.
Eau Claire deputies found Diesterhaft near an intersection in the town of Brunswick, where he emerged from the pick-up holding a rifle. He was shot by two deputies, handcuffed and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At the request of the Eau Claire Police Department, Sgt. Chad Mroczenski of the Menomonie Police Department joined the investigation. He and Detective Sgt. Pieper met Diesterhaft in his hospital room around 8:30 p.m.
Admitting what took place in the store, Diesterhaft told the investigators that he was on the run from South Dakota and came to Wisconsin to visit his father before “I pass.” He said he wanted to get a handgun from his father’s house to shoot himself but all that was there were long rifles. On the hunt for handgun, Diesterhaft said, he stole a rifle from an unlocked house between Rock Falls and Caryville. He said he wanted to “do something stupid” so that law enforcement would have to shoot him because he did not want to go back to prison.
Biesterhaft remains in Dunn County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
