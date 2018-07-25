Marshfield Clinic Health System announces that CEO Dr. Susan Turney was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders (available at www.ModernHealthcare.com/50MostInfluential).
The recognition program acknowledges physicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact.
Turney is recognized as a national thought leader and expert in strategic planning, executive management and external relations; as well as a national speaker on the business of health care. She was named Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO in 2014. From 1982-2004, Turney was a physician at Marshfield Clinic, practicing internal medicine, serving in education and leadership roles while later being named medical director for Patient Financial Services.
