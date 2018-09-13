A $47,000 matching grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services was received by Mayo Clinic Health System to train emergency medicine advanced practice providers in point-of-care ultrasound — a technology used to provide timely diagnoses for trauma and critical care patients.
The grant is part of more than $300,000 awarded to support development of eight training sites to ensure access to quality health care in rural and underserved areas of the state. It will be applied toward training equipment, instructor training, quality improvement infrastructure and the first several courses that will be available to physician assistants and nurse practitioners who practice at MCHS critical access hospitals in Barron, Bloomer, Menomonie Osseo, and other rural emergency medicine providers throughout Wisconsin.
The training will ensure that the emergency providers working in these locations are proficient in point-of-care ultrasound used for trauma and critical care patients. It allows emergency medicine providers to quickly acquire and interpret ultrasound scans in order to prescribe treatment.
