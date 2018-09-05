In August, Thomas Lowry, M.D., began seeing patients four days in Ear, Nose & Throat in Eau Claire and one day in Rice Lake. He has been seeing patients in Rice Lake only for the past 18 months. Jeffrey Bartynski, M.D., also will see patients one day a week in Rice Lake.
“My experience providing patient care within Mayo Clinic Health System over the past year and a half has been great, and I am looking forward to getting re-established in my hometown of Eau Claire,” says Dr. Lowry.
Dr. Lowry completed medical school at Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in Lubbock. He completed a residency at Wilford Hall Medical Center, located at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
He relocated back to northwest Wisconsin with his family in 2008. In his free time, Dr. Lowry has an active lifestyle, spending time outdoors with his family, canoeing, fishing, hunting, planting food plots and playing guitar.
To make an appointment, call 715-838-6968.
