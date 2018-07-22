To address the nationwide shortage of mental health care providers, the Mayo Clinic Psychiatry Residency Program in Rochester, Minn., will expand to include Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The Psychiatry Residency Program is a part of Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, one of the largest and most established graduate medical education programs for residents and fellows in the nation.
“Across the nation, there is significant need for more psychiatric care providers. It is a critically important area of health care,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin. “Increasing access to mental health care is vitally important to our patients and the overall health of the communities we live in.”
Up to two additional psychiatry residents per training year will be available to see patients in northwest Wisconsin due to the expansion of Mayo Clinic’s residency program. Within a few years, the program expansion could add as many as eight practicing clinicians to the Eau Claire practice at one time.
A resident physician is one who has received a medical degree and is furthering his or her training in a specialty, such as psychiatry. He or she sees patients while under the guidance of experienced physician faculty members, providing unparalleled learning experiences to transform health care for patients.
“This announcement reinforces Mayo Clinic’s long-standing commitment to training physicians to best meet and serve the needs of patients,” says Donn Dexter, M.D., chair of Education for Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin. “The expansion of Mayo Clinic’s Psychiatry Residency Program will be an incredible benefit to patients in our area. Where residents receive their training is also a key indicator of where they want to practice in the future. We hope these doctors will remain in Wisconsin to practice psychiatry when their four-year residency is completed.”
Among top 10
Mayo Clinic is ranked as one of the top 10 hospitals in the nation for psychiatric care and the singular entity in the Midwest, according to U.S. News & World Report.
“We are very fortunate at Mayo Clinic to attract some of the best and brightest minds in the country,” says Cosima Swintak, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic’s Psychiatry Residency Program. “The expansion of our residency contributes tangibly to the immediate and future psychiatric care needs of patients in Wisconsin.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in order to reduce the significant shortfall in providers, nearly 17 full-time psychiatrists are currently needed to meet population needs in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Rusk and Trempealeau counties.
“Today’s health care environment is evolving rapidly, and that includes the area of behavioral health,” says Dr. Helmers. “Mayo Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic will continually look for innovative ways to address this unmet need. We are appreciative for the support of our colleagues and leadership at Mayo Clinic to bring more mental health care providers to Wisconsin.”
Psychiatry residents will begin training in Eau Claire in 2020.
