EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire was named the fifth best hospital in Wisconsin, (three-way tie) and recognized as a Best Regional Hospital in northwestern Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of top hospitals published online today.
“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our entire team at Mayo Clinic Health System,” says Richard Helmers, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System northwest Wisconsin. “This recognition reflects the outstanding patient care provided by our staff every day. Their professionalism and commitment to serve and heal others is incredible.”
Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire also was nationally ranked as “High Performing” in the specialties of gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery and pulmonology, and rated “High Performing” in the adult procedures and conditions of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, colon cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and hip replacement.
“As leaders of Mayo Clinic Health System, we gratefully acknowledge our staff for their commitment to excellence,” says Bobbie Gostout, M.D., vice president, Mayo Clinic. “They are tireless in their pursuit of solutions for our patients in more than 60 communities. We see their commitment to providing comfort, hope and healing every day. The 2018 recognition of our Eau Claire staff by U.S. News & World Report is another noteworthy accomplishment.”
Other high rankings
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., was named the best hospital in the nation. Mayo Clinic in Arizona is No. 11 among hospitals nationwide. Mayo Clinic took the No. 1 spot in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota. It also ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix and Jacksonville metro areas. In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minnesota, was named “High Performing” in adult procedures of colon cancer and heart failure.
“We are proud of the many ways that our staff has been recognized for the quality of care they have provided throughout the year,” adds Dr. Gostout.
Mayo Clinic is part of a select group of hospitals recognized on the “Best Hospitals Honor Roll” for “breadth of excellence,” according to U.S. News & World Report. The Honor Roll consists of 20 hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 16 medical and surgical specialties. Specialties are measured for various factors, such as mortality index, patient safety, nurse staffing and Magnet status (the gold standard in nursing), patient services, technology and reputation. Mayo Clinic staff work to deliver the highest standards of care and transform scientific discoveries into clinical advances that help people everywhere.
Mayo Clinic ranked No.1 in more specialties than any other hospital in the country, including diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report,” says John H. Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “This ranking recognizes Mayo Clinic as a destination medical center for patients with complex and serious illnesses, our staff’s total commitment to patient care, and the extraordinary depth and breadth of our medical practice.”
Mayo Clinic’s commitment to quality dates back more than 150 years to when the Mayo brothers invented the team-based approach to medicine — an approach that continuously evolves and improves. Mayo Clinic’s physicians are salaried to eliminate any financial pressure from patient-care decisions. Mayo Clinic’s experts work across specialties to provide comprehensive, coordinated care for patients.
More than 1.3 million people from all 50 states and about 140 countries turn to Mayo Clinic for diagnosis and treatment each year.
“Mayo Clinic is different,” says Dr. Noseworthy. “Within moments of walking through our doors, our patients say they can sense that difference — and it often gives them fresh hope. Our teams apply their collective medical expertise to the serious and complex conditions our patients face — to provide the right answers, the first time.”
This is the 29th year that U.S. News & World Report conducted a rankings list.
