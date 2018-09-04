A University of Wisconsin-Stout mechanical engineering student has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Lucas Morgan, of Cameron, received the scholarship from PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.
Morgan, a senior who is graduating in May 2019, a UW-Stout football player and a member of the university’s Student Senate, said he likes the hands-on aspect of mechanical engineering, seeing an issue and then determining how to resolve it.
The PMMI Foundation awards more than $200,000 each year to students at PMMI partner schools.
To learn more about UW-Stout’s mechanical engineering program go to www.uwstout.edu/programs/bs-mechanical-engineering. Mechanical engineers design new machines, research the latest technology and work in teams with other professionals to convert ideas into real products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.