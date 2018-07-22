The School District of the Menomonie Area and Elk Mound Area School District have received a $20,000 collaborative grant award from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to support new educators in their districts during the 2018-19 school year.
The peer review and mentoring grant funds will allow the school districts to provide expanded support for all initial educators and new-to-the-district staff members with the goal of retaining quality teaching staff while increasing student achievement and growth.
In addition, the districts will be expected to deliver expanded professional development activities responsive to the needs of the first-time educators and new staff members as well as provide them access to instructional peer review and coaching activities.
Both districts acknowledge SDMA Instructional Coaches Tera Ellison and Michelle Dupree along with the past mentor/mentee participants for assisting with the grant application.
