This year the Menomonie FFA Chapter had 13 members along with their advisor, Jean D’Angelo, and State Vice President Brooke Branter, attend the 89th annual state FFA convention in Madison, from June 11-14.
On June 11, seven of Menomonie’s members participated in the 10th annual Day of Service in which FFA members volunteered throughout the greater Madison area to collectively log more than 500 service hours at the city of Madison parks, Community Action Coalition, Goodman Community Center, River Food Pantry, Oakwood Village University Woods, Salvation Army of Dane County, and UW-Arboretum.
The Menomonie FFA chapter worked at the River Food Pantry in Madison, Dane County’s busiest food pantry that feeds about 600 families per week, going through more than 25,000 pounds of food every seven days. The Menomonie group helped restock bags of vegetables, and clean and disinfect toys.
Later that day, all 13 members of the Menomonie chapter and their advisor participated in the FFA Rally to Fight Hunger, packaging meals for adults and children with food insecurity. Since 2013, Wisconsin FFA has packaged and donated over 250,000 meals to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.
Competitive edge
On June 12, three Menomonie members competed in a state leadership development event. Rachel Gray competed in the extemporaneous speaking contest, in which the contestant is given a prompt, followed by 30 minutes to write a speech about the given topic and then deliver that speech to a panel of judges.
Kittrick Singerhouse competed in the discussion competition, in which contestants are given a topic and must have a thoughtful, respectful discussion/debate about the topic.
Ben Styer competed in the prepared speaking competition, where the contestant must create a speech, memorize it, and present it to a panel of judges. He was only one of the three to move on to the final round of competition between the top 4 individuals. In the final round, the contestant give their speech to a new panel of judges. Overall Styer placed third.
The week is a celebration of the student success and recognition of FFA activities conducted across the entire state of Wisconsin. FFA is making a positive difference in today’s schools and communities. FFA members competed in state level competitions vying for opportunities to move on to national competition through the Agriscience Fair and leadership development events.
Convention highlights
Other convention highlights included special guests and keynote speakers, USDA Deputy Secretary Steve Censky, Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, and National FFA Vice President Gracie Furnish from Kentucky.
Members also had the opportunity to meet and visit with industry representatives during the Convention Expo on June 13.
“Students enrolled in agricultural education in Wisconsin schools and who are members of the FFA have a fantastic opportunity for leadership and career development,” said Wisconsin FFA Executive Director Cheryl Zimmerman. “The Wisconsin FFA Convention is our opportunity to recognize the importance of the education to our society about agriculture and the achievement of young people who are the future leaders of the agriculture industry.”
With the agriculture, food, and natural resource industry generating more than $88 billion in economic activity in Wisconsin, it is important that those in the industry educate those in society that aren’t. With only 1% of our population in agriculture, it has become increasingly important to make those without a direct connection to agriculture aware of its importance, and the state FFA convention served as a platform to inform those in the industry how to inform those in our society.
