Discover Wisconsin, a long-running tourism TV show, will be shining the spotlight on Menomonie and Pepin County in an upcoming episode. “Menomonie and Pepin County–Best of the West” airs Saturday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Sunday, Aug 19 at 5 p.m. on WQOW TV 18. The episode is also available for online streaming at discoverwisconsin.com.
Host Collin Geraghty visits the Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum in Menomonie, where he learns about the area’s deep roots in the lumber and manufacturing industries along with an inside look at a day on the farm through Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day.
Geraghty's Dunn County travels include the Red Cedar Trail, the horse trials at Otter Creek Farm, Lucette Brewing Company, Zanzibar restaurant, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, and Ludington Guard Band. To learn more, visit discoverwisconsin.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.