The School District of the Menomonie Area will welcome 14 new teachers to its ranks for the 2018-2019 school year who took part in new staff induction programming August 21-23.
Their activities are focused on district overviews, meeting with teacher mentors, and preparing for the start of the school year.
New this year are:
- Kristin Pelzel—Menomonie High School Math
- Bryce Befort—Menomonie Middle School Science
- Claire Brown—MMS STEM
- Tara Grubbe—MMS Band
- Shelly Misco—MMS Health/PE
- Olivia Murwin—Downsville/Knapp/High School Art
- Andrew Joyce—Oaklawn Elementary Grade 2
- Marilyn Gleason—River Heights Elementary ELL
- Kara Poirier—River Heights Elementary Grade 1
- Tracey Sorenson—River Heights Elementary Grade 2
- Nicole Fletcher—Wakanda Elementary School Counseling
- Amber Rud—Wakanda Elementary Grade 3
- Stacy Plumer—School Social Worker
- Jennifer Bialik—Speech and Language
