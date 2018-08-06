$15M awarded for infrastructure, community improvements
Gov. Scott Walker has awarded almost $15 million to 33 Wisconsin municipalities for local infrastructure and community projects through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facility and Planning Funds.
The public facility grants will help Wisconsin communities improve streets, water systems, and construct new community buildings. Grants for planning will help rebuild and revitalize communities in Wisconsin through planned public infrastructure projects.
Two Dunn County municipalities are among the awardees, both for infrastructure and street improvements. Boyceville will receive $500,000, while the city of Menomonie has been granted $465,250.
DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources (DEHCR) awards these funds to local governments annually through a competitive process. The funding for these awards comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
