For sale: Government building in need of repair. In a 26-1 vote on Wednesday, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to sell the Government Center on Wilson Avenue in downtown Menomonie and move its offices to vacant space in the Community Services Building.
As Facilities Committee chair, Supervisor Charles Maves explained that the idea of creating a campus to consolidate all of the county's offices and services on the city's east side has been in the works for years.
"As time went by, the repairs to this building became more costly," he said. Pointing out that the heating, ventilation and air conditioning alone requires upgrades that would cost $1.4 million, Maves said the committee started examining the actual costs of moving to the CSB or investing in repairs to the Dunn County Government Center.
"The reality is, we're going to have to spend at least $3 million no matter what we do — whether fixing up this building or moving out and fixing up that building," Maves said. "The question is where does the taxpayer of Dunn County get the most benefit for their tax dollars?"
The cost of making the necessary repairs to the government center — including HVAC and plumbing repairs, wiring, and both a new roof and elevator — would run about $3.8 million. To build out the vacant spaces in one wing and the upper floor of the CSB is expected to be around $3.7 million, which would be offset by the sale of the building which has an estimated market value of $660,000.
At its July 16 meeting, the Menomonie City Council expressed its intent that city hall remain in the Government Center and to purchase the building if economically feasible. County staff, in the meantime, will identify appropriate financing for the relocation project which will be included in the county's 2019 budget.
Support, sentiment, concerns
While the rest of the supervisors expressed their general support, lone hold-out Larry Bjork read the some of the names of the supervisors who made the decision in 1960 to build the Government Center that are listed on a plaque in the building's main entrance.
"To me it's kind of a sad thing that we as a board cannot support the county board members that really upgraded the facility from the previous one where the bandshell is," Bjork said. "I think we should stay here."
Elton Christopherson noted that he holds the opposite view: "This is the financial move to make, and it started a long time before tonight ... when we built the jail and Judicial Center out there. I suggest we finish the project and vote yes."
Kitz Cleary represents District 13 whose residents live in Menomonie. Concerned with the haste in making the decision, Cleary said that while she isn't calling for the process to stop, she pointed out that public input should be sought. "I think the impact on the downtown could be profound, and we have not heard from them," she said. "I think it might not be a bad idea to slow down just a trifle and hold a public hearing ... and then move forward."
Jim Tripp, a fellow city-based supervisor, said he understands Cleary's concern. "But when I ask myself is there something to be gained by delay, I guess I don't see what that might be," he said, adding that based on the savings that will be realized in terms of utilities, maintenance and upkeep, the move will be worthwhile.
Staff estimates that the cost of utilities, maintenance and custodial services at the CSB will increase by $87,000 when the vacant space is occupied. The current cost at the government center is $274,000. The annual cost savings following the move is anticipated to be $187,00.
Impressed with the savings, Supervisor Michael Rogers pointed out, "The geothermal system is so much better than what we would have here after we spend $1.4 million. To update an old technology with a new system is still old technology."
Other board members spoke about other savings like the elimination of the cost in time and money of employees driving back and forth from the government center to the county facilities on the east side which include, in addition to the CSB and Judicial Center, The Neighbors of Dunn County and the county highway shop. The added proximity may yield other efficiencies including shared physical and staff resources.
Before the vote, Supervisor Gary Stene concluded, "As a county board member, we all have a fiduciary responsibility to do the best thing for the county money-wise. In my estimation, moving out there ... is the best us of our money -- short-term and long-term."
