Human remains discovered south of Barron in December 2017 likely belong to a male, 35-55 years old, with European ancestry or of Asian descent and about five feet, 10 inches tall, give or take four inches, according to new analysis from the University of North Texas.
The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification Forensic Anthropology Unit has returned the bones of the unidentified man to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release Monday.
Analysis showed the man had a gunshot wound to his head area, the department said in a news release in March 2018.
In December 2017, a man told law enforcement his dog brought home what appeared to be the partial remains of a human skull.
Deputies found human remains in a wooded area near a house south of Barron on 10th Avenue.
Barron County did not have any missing persons cases at that time, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in March 2018.
The department has now sent several of the bones and DNA profile to the all-volunteer, nonprofit DNA Doe Project, based in California, in the hope that the remains can be identified, Fitzgerald said.
The DNA Doe Project has “become a go-to organization for law enforcement agencies and medical examiners across the country, helping them solve their most intractable cases. They have had amazing success even with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity,” Fitzgerald said Monday.
The department has also sent profiles to the DNA Solutions Lab in Oklahoma City for a forensic genealogy build.
“At this time we are waiting for results in hope to bring this case to a conclusion,” Fitzgerald said Monday.
