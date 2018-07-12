Five resident physicians have joined the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire. The physicians were selected out of 1,011 applicants from medical schools across the country.
This is the second class of Family Medicine residents in the program, which will accommodate as many as 15 residents, five per year over the three-year residency.
“These outstanding resident physicians will work alongside our faculty physicians to provide patient-centered care for people of all ages living in northwest Wisconsin,” says Terri Nordin, M.D., residency program director. “From pregnancy care through delivery, well-baby checkups and yearly physicals to ear aches and injuries, these physicians will practice at the forefront of primary care and innovation while focusing on our main value: The needs of the patient come first.”
The residents are:
- Meredith Buck, M.D., of Gwinn, Michigan, completed medical school at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. “I quickly fell in love with the city of Eau Claire and was impressed by the innovative, comprehensive, yet flexible residency curriculum,” says Dr. Buck. “Most of all, I felt a connection with the fabulous faculty, staff and residents here.”
- Theodore Maillette, M.D., of Eagle River, Wisconsin, completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. “I wanted to practice medicine in an organization that stressed the importance of advocating for patients and putting their needs first,” says Dr. Maillette. “Eau Claire is a wonderful city surrounded by some of the most beautiful country in Wisconsin.”
- Hannah Miller, M.D., of Jackson, Michigan, completed medical school at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Marquette. “I chose the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire because of the people,” says Dr. Miller. “They were all genuinely fun and kind. I am so excited to work in a family medicine program that focuses on rural communities.”
- Kira Novakofski, M.D., Ph.D, of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, completed medical school at Albany Medical College in Albany, New York. “I chose the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire as my core training to achieve my passion of working with athletes, from high school to weekend warriors, and working with folks looking for a holistic approach toward their physical and emotional health,” says Dr. Novakofski.
- Samantha Olesiak, M.D., of Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin, completed medical school at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. “I chose the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire for the friendly atmosphere where everyone feels more like family than colleagues, their innovative curriculum and the opportunity to be close to my rural roots,” says Dr. Olesiak.
Funding for the program came in part from a $750,000 grant awarded in 2014 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help train new family medicine doctors, especially in rural areas.
The residents and faculty will see patients in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1400 Bellinger St. To schedule an appointment, call 715-464-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.