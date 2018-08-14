At Monday’s Menomonie school board meeting, assistant superintendent Brian Seguin showcased the new curriculum database, known as Build Your Own Curriculum.
Beginning this school year, parents and community members will be able to see what classes their students are taking and will take in the future. Teachers will also use the database to prepare for their classes.
“Any staff member has the ability to see what comes needed before or after them,” Seguin said. This helps with collaboration and communication between teachers.
Every course is built into the database and can be searched for in three different ways: by keyword, grade level or by department. Once they’ve found the course they are looking for, parents will be able to see a brief overview for each course, the units, topics and length of time per topic.
When asked about accessibility, Seguin said that he finds the database to be easy to use.
“Five or fewer clicks. That has always been my goal,” said Seguin
While the school year hasn’t begun, many community members might find it important to note that the class of 2019 will be graduating on Sunday, June 2.
In the past, seniors would graduate over a week before any of the other grades are done with classes.
“It was becoming problematic because we have many classes, especially at the upper level, that include both juniors and seniors, and in some cases, even sophomores. So it was really putting teachers in a difficult spot,” said schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky.
The original graduation date was June 1, but the national competition for Science Olympiad was announced for that date. With Menomonie’s Science Olympiad team being one of the top two teams in Wisconsin for the last several years, the graduation date had to be changed.
With the date being pushed back a week, there will only be four days of classes without seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.