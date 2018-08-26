Mike Noreen of River Falls joined the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Directors at the board’s annual organizational meeting. Noreen, the conservation and efficiency coordinator for River Falls Municipal Utilities, will serve a three-year term as an employee member.
Noreen earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Education from Western Washington University and a Masters of Education in Teaching Science from Northern Arizona University. He has also taken coursework at UW-Stevens Point, UW-River Falls and community colleges in Washington and Arizona.
He has a background as a teacher, but prior to joining the city of River Falls in 2009 he worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in storm water and wildlife management positions.
Noreen serves on the Forward Foundation board in River Falls and is a regional board chairman for the American Public Power Association Research and Development. A Leadership River Falls graduate, he chairs the city bike share program and has served as a local youth sports coach at various levels.
Re-elected to officer positions were Mona Mathews of Eau Claire, Paul Schley of Cornell, Russell Ratsch of Neillsville, and Ron Walsh of Eau Claire.
