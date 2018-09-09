A Minnesota man died in a crash involving two motorcycles in northern Dunn County shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, a group of motorcycles heading east on State Highway 64 were turning on to County Highway Q in the town of New Haven. A man struck the rear of a motorcycle ahead of him driven by a woman and both were ejected. Each was riding solo, and neither was wearing a helmet.
The woman sustained serious injures and was transported by Boyceville Fire and Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie. Although life-saving measures were attempted, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's office. Both drivers were from Minnesota. Both drivers were from Minnesota and have not been identified pending notification of their families.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
