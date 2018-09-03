Tom Prince Park in Colfax was packed the morning of Aug. 30, defying efforts to count or estimate the crowd.
Colfax Superintendent of Schools Bill Yingst began the ceremony to dedicate a Vietnam Veterans memorial marker and sign. Assisting Yingst were Gary Stene, village president, Rev. Les Walck, Lutheran minister, state legislators Rep. Rob Summerfield and Sen. Terry Moulton, and Jake Leinenkugel, of the beer company family and now a veteran’s affairs advisor in Washington, D.C.
Leinenkugel told the students that in his judgment, the VA deserved a grade of “A plus” for its ability to bury veterans and serve the surviving families, but a grade of “C minus” for other services for veterans: “We need to do better,” he said, noting that “C minus” is not a grade you want to bring home.
Scores of Vietnam veterans from the region were present, and speakers told them their service was appreciated even if their return home reception may not have been all that it should have been 50 years ago.
Elementary students at Colfax walked the few blocks to the park with handmade cards and signs for the veterans thanking them for their service — and made it their mission to shake hands with a veteran.
As a Huey helicopter flew over right on cue, it provided what Yingst said was the “sound of freedom” to end the presentation. The helicopter soon landed in the ball field to the delight of both young and old alike.
Members of the local Russell Toycen American Legion Post unveiled the sign and monument, after which school lunch crews served a picnic lunch.
