Pedal pusher
Despite his refusal to unhand that cookie, this little fella gave it his best shot in the four-and-under group in the pedal tractor pull, one among many popular events offered during the Downsville Day last Saturday. Sponsored by Chippewa Valley Bean, River Valley Pedal Tractor Pulls out of Osceola hosted the family-friendly fun.

 BARBARA LYON The Dunn County News
Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

