Physical therapist Anna Nordeman recently joined the Physical Therapy Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Nordeman received a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association.
Nordeman is certified in Basic Life Support and CPR. She also is certified in Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT BIG) — an exercise treatment program for people with Parkinson's disease.
Her professional interests include vestibular physical therapy for inner ear balance issues and women’s health.
“I’m excited to join Mayo Clinic Health System because of the high standards the organization holds for patient care,” says Nordeman.
In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, kayaking, and running.
To make an appointment, call 715-838-6190.
