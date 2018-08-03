Physician assistant Susan Johnston recently joined the Urology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Johnston earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Mountain State University in Beckley, West Virginia. She is a previous Chippewa Valley resident. For the past eight years, she provided urologic health care to patients in Ashland, Ky.
Johnston is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of American Association of Physician Assistants and Urological Association of Physician Assistants.
Her professional interests include continence and overactive bladder, and men’s urologic health, such as the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia (also known as BPH or enlarged prostate) and low testosterone.
In her spare time, Johnston enjoys spending time with family.
To make an appointment, call 715-838-6150.
