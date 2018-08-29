Christopher Martinez, D.O., recently joined the Family Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Dr. Martinez completed medical school at A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. He completed a residency at the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in La Crosse.
Dr. Martinez is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and American Osteopathic Association.
Dr. Martinez’s professional interests include geriatrics, obstetrics, osteopathic manipulation, preventive health, sports medicine and women’s health.
In his free time, Dr. Martinez enjoys spending time with his wife and family, alpine skiing, camping, fishing, golfing, running and racquetball.
To make an appointment in Family Medicine, call 715-233-7777.
