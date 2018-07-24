EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Manjunatha, M.D., recently joined the Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Dr. Manjunatha will see patients at the Clairemont Campus at 733 W. Clairemont Ave.
Dr. Manjunatha earned his medical degree at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belgaum, India. He completed pediatric residencies at Rajiv Gandhi University in Bangalore, India; the Royal College of Pediatrics in London; and Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Dr. Manjunatha is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. He also is certified in neonatal resuscitation and pediatric advanced life support.
His professional interests include allergies, anemia, anxiety and depression, asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, bedwetting issues, Lyme disease and newborn care.
In his spare time, Dr. Manjunatha enjoys movies, music, playing cricket and tennis, and spending time with his wife and two sons. To make an appointment with Dr. Manjunatha, call 715-838-5437.
