Christopher D. Williams, M.D. recently joined the Pulmonology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Williams earned a medical degree at Vinayaka Mission’s Medical College, Karaikal, Pondicherry, India. He completed a residency at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York. He completed fellowships at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Ct., and at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Dr. Williams is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonary medicine. He also is board-eligible in sleep medicine as well as a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, American College of Physicians, American Society of Sleep Medicine and American Thoracic Society.
Dr. Williams’ professional interests include acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic respiratory failure, narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and pulmonary embolism.
In his free time, Dr. Williams enjoys fountain pen collecting, reading and working out. To make an appointment, call 715-838-6593.
