The devil inside
Menomonie police responded on Aug. 27 to a report of disorderly and threatening conduct at Tom and Jo's in the 1400 block of Tainter Street in Menomonie. The bartender told the officer that the man causing the disturbance had just left on foot a minute before their arrival.
The bartender said that the man said that he was a "Crip"and was going to "shoot up" the bar, and that he had gone up to a young boy with his hand in the shape of a gun.
A customer told the officer that he was on the phone with a bartender at Shoe's Pub who said that the suspect had come into the bar and was scaring her.
The officer advised dispatch of the situation and responded to Shoe's Pub with two more officers. When they entered, a man matching the suspect's description was sitting at the bar.
After taking him into custody, the suspect denied making any threatening statements. While he was being taken to jail, the man began thrashing and making strange noises, claiming that the devil was inside him. When he later settled down, he told police there were times the devil took control of him.
A preliminary breath test came in at .278 for alcohol in the man's system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.