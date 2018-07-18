Sugar rush
An assortment of soda and candy was stolen from a concession stand at Wakanda Park (900 block of Pine Ave) in Menomonie after an unknown person or persons broke into the stand sometime between July 8 and 9.
Members of the Menomonie Baseball Association (MBA) contacted the Menomonie Police Department on July 9 around 5:40 p.m. to report the stolen items, as well as damage to the stand.
They told police someone broke the wooden window door on the west side of the stand, stole an assortment of Mountain Dew and candy and $500 in cash. A door in the upstairs portion of the stand was also damaged.
A tool resembling a crank from a trailer jack was later located inside the stand and is believed to have been used to break into the stand.
The MBA president said he plans to install trail cameras in both of the concession stands at Wakanda Park in the near future and requested extra patrol in the area.
Value of the damage and theft of soda and candy is estimated at $200.
Hay, that’s not food
Two horses may have been poisoned after ingesting lawn clippings that were dumped on top of their hay feed sometime between noon and 4:15 p.m. on July 3 in the E9000 block of Highway 85 in rural Mondovi.
The owners contacted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office just before 6 p.m. on July 3 to report that their horses had been foaming at the mouth and acting strangely after eating the clippings.
The couple told the deputy they did not know who dumped the clippings.
The deputy recommended the horse owners get their animals to a veterinarian and to contact the department if the horses did not get better or heard of any additional information regarding the issue.
Gimme a brake
A fence and garden flowers were damaged after a silver 1999 Chery S10 crashed into a residential garden in the E6000 block of 848th Avenue in Colfax sometime on July 3.
The property owner contacted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and informed the deputy that he was not home when the vehicle crashed and did he know how or why the vehicle came to be on his property.
As the vehicle was being towed away, a woman arrived and said she was the owner of the Chevy and appeared to be confused as to why her car was on the property. The towing company then informed the deputy that they believe the car’s parking brake failed. The woman said she had set the parking brake before exiting her car.
Damage to the fence and flowers is estimated at $500, while damage to the car is not believed to exceed $1,000, according to the owner.
