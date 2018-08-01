Shattered 'shields
An overnight area watch was requested by a local Menomonie woman following ongoing damage to her property in the 700 block of 11th Street East.
The Menomonie Police Department was called to the property on July 23 shortly after 10 a.m. after someone entered the woman's property through a fence and damaged the windshield of her car, a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, as well as two windows and two tail lamps to a flood trailer sometime overnight. Both vehicles were parked on the property.
The woman told police she does not know who may have done it, but that this has been an ongoing problem at her property. The damage to both vehicles is estimated at $500.
Four down to three
An employee of Tractor Central located in the E4000 block of County Highway BB in Menomonie contacted the Dunn County Sheriff's Department on July 18 around 2:15 p.m. to report the theft of a trailer.
The employee told deputies that the trailer was one of four of the same model — a PJ MFG CO 8-inch utility trailer — on the lot. He said he was unsure of when the trailer went missing, but thought it may have still been there on July 14.
Deputies searched the area where the trailer went missing, noticing that several vehicles had driven over where the trailer had been parked. No video footage was available. The estimated cost of the stolen trailer is $1,750.
Hammer smash
The driver's side window on a car parked in the 200 block of Jersey Lane in Elk Mound was broken sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. the morning of June 28.
The car's owner told deputies of the Dunn County Sheriff's Office on July 28 around 1 p.m. that he came home around 3:30 a.m. and did not notice anyone around. When his daughter left for work around 6:30 a.m., she texted him to say that the window was broken.
A hammer and a sock were found on the passenger side floor and did not belong to him. Deputies collected the hammer, which was tested for fingerprints, but none were found. Neighbors were also questioned, but no one saw or heard anything. The value of the broken window was estimated at $300.
