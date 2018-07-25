Counterfeit currency
Two counterfeit bills were seized by the Menomonie Police Department following a pair of incidents in Menomonie on July 10.
Around 12:40 p.m., an employee at a local store in the 200 block of Main Street East attempted to change what was later discovered as a $100 counterfeit bill at WESTconsin Credit Union. A credit union staffer tested the bill, confirmed it was fake and contacted the MPD.
The woman who brought the bill in was questioned by police who said she believes a customer at her shop paid for an item with the $100 bill. She described the customer as a clean shaven man in his 20s with dark curly hair and a backpack. She told police he seemed a bit hurried in their transaction, but did not think anything of it at the time.
The second counterfeit bill was reported to the police on the same day at 1:30 p.m. at Walmart in the 100 block of Cedar Falls Road. A homeless woman was seen attempting to pay with a counterfeit $10 bill at the self check out.
An employee confronted her after the bill was rejected several times. The woman told the employee she had been to several other stores that day and thinks she received it as change. The woman then left the store after the employee seized the bill.
Police met up with the woman at Motel 6 where she was staying and searched her room and belongings. No other counterfeit bills were found and no arrests were made in either incident.
Slashed
All four tires on a white 2003 Saturn Vue were slashed sometime between 10 p.m. on July 12 and 1:45 p.m. on July 13 in the 300 block of 19th Avenue West.
The owner of the vehicle contacted the Menomonie police just before 2 p.m. on July 13 to report the damage. She told police she came home on July 12 at 10:45 p.m. and went inside, but returned to her car 15 minutes later and the tires were not damaged.
The next day, she got into her car at 1:45 p.m. but when she put the car in reverse, the vehicle did not move. She got out of the car and saw that all four tires were flat. Police did not find any damage to other vehicles in the immediate surrounding area. The damage to the tires is estimated at $400.
Timber!
A local Menomonie man contacted the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department on July 3 around 2 a.m. to report that a neighbor had trespassed onto his property, cut down some trees and damaged his land in the E4000 block of 453rd Avenue.
He told deputies that he found out the neighbor had hired a tree company to remove the trees. The employees came on to his property without his permission and cut trees on the property line, damaging other trees in the process.
The property owner told deputies he has had previous issues with this neighbor. Deputies contacted an employee from the tree company who confirmed they were hired by the neighbor. When contacted by the authorities, he said the order was to remove some trees on his own land, but he gave them permission to access the area through the complainant’s land.
The company did not contact the complainant for permission to enter his land to access the client’s land, nor was the employee aware they had caused damage to the complainant’s land. The incident was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review of trespassing and criminal damage to property.
