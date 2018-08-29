Missing people movers
Menomonie police responded on Aug. 10 to a report of theft at the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of South Broadway in Menomonie. The caller said his skateboard, valued at $400, had been stolen from outside the store while he was inside. After reviewing security video, officers learned that a mustached man wearing glasses had taken the board and left in a 4x4 Dodge truck with a topper.
On the evening of Aug. 17, Menomonie police officers followed up on a report of a stolen black moped with pink trim, in the 1700 block of South Broadway. The caller said his moped, valued at $500, had disappeared overnight and that two other mopeds nearby were also missing.
Casino fraud
On Aug. 14, a Dunn County deputy spoke with a rural Menomonie man who received two letters he received stating that he owed $800 and $1,000 to two casinos in Oklahoma he’s never visited. In fact, he was working on the days he was allegedly gabling Contacting the debt collector, he learned that the funds had been withdrawn from a Bank of America in Virginia, but nothing was taken from any of his bank accounts. A third piece of mail requiring a police report was a Walmart debit the man did not request and sought to have cancelled.
