Scattered clothing
A Dunn County deputy was dispatched on Aug. 4 to Dobb’s Landing located in the E7000 block of 85th Avenue in Colfax to investigate a report of women’s clothing left on the beach.
The officer discovered clothing, shoes, toilet paper, and an empty beer bottle scattered around a backpack. The belongings smelled of mildew and appeared to have been left for an extended period of time. Nobody was around.
Hole in the shield
Menomonie police responded on Aug. 1 to Markquart Menomonie in the 2000 block of Stout Street in Menomonie to meet with the manager regarding damaged property.
The manager said that a vehicle purchased on July 30 had since gotten a hole through the rear windshield. He decided to report the damage, estimated at $500, after hearing that Keyes Chevytown located nearby in the 300 block of Oak Avenue in Menomonie was also reporting damages.
Chaos at the track
Employees of the Red Cedar Speedway, located in the 600 block of 17th Street south, contacted Menomonie police on Aug. 2 about property damage at the track.
In the pit, two fire extinguishers had been discharged into the back of a van. The gas cap of a tractor was off and its diesel tank was filled up with gasoline and oil. The water truck tank and a generator were damaged in a similar manner. Two other tractors also had their caps removed.
Along with the tractors, a truck had the fuel cover removed and the tank appeared to contain fire extinguisher discharge. There was also discharge in the exhaust and tow receiver.
The damages — estimated at $1,500, not including the cost of repairs — were believed to have occurred between the evening of Aug. 1 and the morning of Aug. 2.
Breaking and dragging
Menomonie police responded to building alarm on Aug. 3 in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in Menomonie.
A front door was broken, with glass both on the inside and outside. All exterior doors were still locked and nothing was observed out of place.
A key holder responded to secure the front door and confirmed that nothing was out of place. A cab driver was parked nearby in the 1800 block of Talen Street, but had not seen the incident.
The officer later observed a man dragging a pallet onto Oak Avenue. He walked to the 500 block of Oak Avenue and then ran north. The cab driver reported that he had driven past the man, who had his thumb up.
The estimated damage to the door is nearly $600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.