This year’s theme for the Menomonie Junior Prom is “Carnival Extravaganza,” slated for Saturday, April 27.
The Grand March will begin at 7 p.m. and the dance will begin at 8 p.m., lasting until midnight, in the MHS auditorium.
Tickets are being sold in the Menomonie High School library and are $20 each. Grand March spectator tickets are also being sold for $5 each. Spectator tickets can be purchased at the door on April 27 as well.
There will be games, fun carnival snacks and a visit from Lanita the fortune teller this year, said MHS tech coach and Spanish teacher Stephanie Taylor.
The list of gentlemen on Prom court are Dietrich Heim, Shawn Halverson, Advait Gundala, Kavin Vang, Diego Velez, Clasen Cook, Daniel King, Ben Styer, Dylan Boecker, Forrest Strong and Jonathan Easter.
Photos courtesy of Siri Benrud, Siri Benrud Photography (www.siribenrudphotography.com)
