Psychiatrist Pravesh Sharma, M.D., recently joined Behavioral Health at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Sharma completed medical school at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Thane, Maharashtra, India. He completed a residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas, and a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md.
He is a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and American Psychiatric Association.
Dr. Sharma’s professional interests include adolescent addiction psychiatry, community psychiatry, suicide prevention and systems of care. He has received research funding from AACP to study cannabis use disorder and its complex interrelationship with psychotic symptoms.
In his free time, Dr. Sharma enjoys biking, cooking, reading, travelling and watching movies.
To make an appointment in Behavioral Health, call 715-838-5369.
