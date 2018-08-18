Ali Zaied, M.D., recently joined the Pulmonology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Zaied completed medical school at the University of Jordan in Amman. He completed internal medicine residencies at King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman, Jordan, and University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Jacksonville, Fla.
Dr. Zaied is board-certified in pulmonary disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Medical Quality.
Dr. Zaied’s professional interests include acute respiratory distress syndrome management, asthma, chronic cough, critical care ultrasound and pulmonary hypertension.
In his free time, Dr. Zaied enjoys hiking, playing soccer and spending time with family.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Zaied, call 715-838-6593.
