Kevin Bygd
1. Why running: I’m running for sheriff because I’m the best person for the job. With Sheriff Dennis Smith’s retirement, someone with the training and experience in law enforcement management needs to step up and lead the department into the future. I have worked hard throughout my career in order to move up through the ranks and reach my ultimate goal — to become the Dunn County Sheriff.
During my 29-year career with Dunn County, 13 of those years were spent working closely with Sheriff Smith in a supervisory/management role. As the Captain of Field Services, I have been intimately involved in the budgetary decisions, promotional and termination decisions, and the high liability decisions for the Sheriff’s Office. Every day, I go to work as a manager for the agency with intentions of providing the best service to the taxpayers of Dunn County while staying within our budget. I have served this agency and the citizens of Dunn County with a positive attitude, common sense and compassion — and that’s the type of agency I want to run.
2. Top 3 issues:
Meth and other drug abuse. My goal is to put our best deputies in positions to focus on drug enforcement. Drug abuse and property crimes go hand in hand. Drug arrests normally lead us to solving several burglaries along with other property crimes out of that one case. I would work closely with the Criminal Justice Collaboration Councill to find the best solution for each individual to assist and support them in becoming and staying drug free and being a productive member of society.
Mental health. I am currently a member of the Dunn County Crisis Stakeholder’s Committee that meets several times a year to resolve issues with our mental health services in Dunn County. We work with hospitals and other service providers to find the least restrictive services that work best for the individual to get them the help they need. That might be peer support in a time of crisis or it could be hospitalization to get medications leveled out correctly.
Our jail can’t become a mental health facility. Though when we have people in there who require mental health services, we must get them the support they need so they can enter back into society as healthy and stable as possible so they make better decisions going forward. Mental health issues with our kids in schools are also becoming a major concern. We need to make sure that our kids are getting the help and support needed to get them through difficult, stressful times in their lives.
Safe Schools for our children. I’m the chair of the Dunn County Safe Schools Committee and would continue to be actively involved in that committee. We meet three times a year with a representative from each school and law enforcement agency in the county. We have a round table discussion of best practices and to share solutions to safety concerns in our schools. I have trained law enforcement officers since 2000 on how to respond to active threats in our schools.
I’m an A.L.I.C.E. (Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate) instructor for school staff, church groups, and businesses that focuses on how to best respond to a threat in their building. I work with teachers, staff and administrators about how to anticipate potential dangers and how to identify indicators of an individual who may have the potential to become violent. Using these precautions may prevent a violent event from occurring. I encourage staff to make personal connections with students and ask them to encourage other students to do the same which is what I ask my own kids to do. We also need to continue to work with parents to prevent kids from gaining access to firearms and other dangerous weapons in their homes by locking up the weapons or removing them from the house if they feel it’s a concern.
3. Best candidate: I am the only candidate in this race with the training and experience to step into the role as sheriff seamlessly. I’ve been in the hot seat; I’ve been the incident commander for most of the major incidents in the county for the last several years; I’ve had to make those quick, difficult decisions that none of the other candidates have had to do. That’s why I stand out to be the best choice to be your next sheriff.
I’m not only open to Sheriffs Office team members’ recommendations for solving problems, I’m also open to community members input.
I plan on continuing to work hard for the taxpayers of Dunn County and making sure my staff does the same by using the three C’s: common sense, courage, and compassion. Those three values are the heart and soul of every good law enforcement officer. That is how I have served Dunn County for 29 years, and that’s what I plan on continuing to do as Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
Adam Zukowski
1. Why running: I am running for sheriff for several reasons. First and most importantly is service to my community and fellow coworkers. As sheriff, you must lead the department from the front. Too often we see our community leaders become out of touch with what the issues of the community and their employees need or desire. Listening is a very important trait and being open to ideas and solutions. By doing this you may hear a solution to a problem that was never thought of. The sheriff has to be willing to work side by side with their people and community and make decisions when it is time to, even if they are hard ones.
Tackle and direct out people in a more effective manner to resolve some of our communities biggest issues: It is no secret that methamphetamine and other illicit substances and mental health are some of the biggest concerns in our community. I have plans to deal with these problems and get those that desire help, directed to the proper resources.
Lastly I would like to change the culture and treatment of employees within the department. I feel our department does a good job serving the public, as we should. I want to establish standards for leadership preparation and promotion. We don’t have a large agency and therefore not a lot of room to move in rank. However we can get them to be leaders in other ways. We want to keep employees for a career, not just a job. If we lose an employee to another job, I can hope it would be a leadership position or a happy retirement. We need to build a strong foundation.
I would be proud to lead the department into the future. As technology is rapidly changing, I would scrutinize and embrace the change as it comes. I will always remain competent on doing all the jobs at the office otherwise how can you understand the issues and needs of the agency. This is also how you remain fiscally responsible and you don’t fall into the trap of wasteful spending on “snake oil” and “cool stuff”.
2. Top 3 issues:
Methamphetamine and other illicit drug use in our community. This problem alone creates and reaches into several other areas. It is not a secret that this is a scourge on the community. This one problem creates so many others. This issue causes higher property crime (theft, burglaries, and fraud) and personal type crimes (assaults and batteries) to adults and children, creating new mental health issues.
I would like to immediately set up a Dunn County Drug Task Force to specifically tackle this problem We can start at the street level and dedicate our resources to work with our investigator to have an immediate effect on the problem. I would invite our other city and village agencies to join us. We then can look to the CJCC (district attorney, judges, and Human Services) to assist in helping resolve the issues. Together along with a strong sheriff’s office we can start to tackle this issue. If there is adjustment we need to make let’s make it and get a good resolve for all.
Mental Health is a serious problem in our community. We often are the front line for mental crisis for people. We get the call generally when people are at a point of desperation and they don’t know what to do. As listed in my first problem, the use of illicit drugs and alcohol to self-medicate enhances the problem.
We need to train as many deputies for C.I.T. (Crisis Intervention Training). By doing this, we can evaluate our own the best course of action and assist in getting people to the best resources for them. We need to get facilities to streamline their processes. This is necessary for all involved. I was at the hospital with a patient for several hours while they were medically cleared and trying to locate a facility for them to go. During that time they became agitated, and I became concerned for the safety of the staff and also the patient if they became combative towards the staff or us. Then once a bed is located, it may result in up to a four-hour car ride to the facility to receive treatment. This is not acceptable for all those involved in the process, and we can find a better solution to the problem.
We need to take care of our employees. Employees are the highest budget item. It is more cost effective to keep senior and experienced employees. It takes several years to become proficient in your job. We need to take care of them, prepare them professionally, and keep their morale up.
We are a small agency and not everyone can be promoted. We need to encourage a more professional environment. There is a quote I hear often: “People don’t quit jobs, they quit bosses.” This is a challenging time in recruitment and retention. There are many jobs out there that pay the same as we do without the environment we operate in.
This job is truly a calling, and we need to take care of those that choose this path. Some simple recognition goes a long way to a happy employment and a strong foundation. We also have to take care of our employees’ mental health along with physical health. Our jobs require us to see the dark side of our society and do things that people don’t normally do. The ultimate goal is to get all the employees to retire happy or go on it to leadership positions in our or other agencies.
3. Best candidate: Experience: I have had experience with several agencies. I have seen several leadership styles. I have also talked to people from other agencies across the country. I like to hear other ideas and see what is working and what doesn’t. I feel I am a good listener and observer and will to implement those ideas.
Leadership: I have been elected by my peers, in my last two jobs, to represent their concerns. First I represented my division at the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Currently I represent the deputies as the association president and steward for the last several years. I have also bargained the sheriff’s deputy’s contracts with the county for the last several contracts. When bargaining with the county I have always looked for the best resolve for the deputies along with being reasonable as the deputies are all taxpayers. I understand the process and the needs and concerns of the employees. We have shaped our agency in a fiscally responsible manner as it comes to the employees.
Vision: I have a vision for our agency. By being a good observer and listener and having experiences that none of the other candidates have. I can lead and administrate the office of sheriff. It starts with a strong foundation, our employees. Without that strong foundation, whatever you put on top of it will fail. I want to take the department into the future and be ready for all the challenges it brings.
Jacob Ohman
1. Why running: I feel with my experience I can do some good for the people of Dunn County by bringing a fresh perspective into the Sheriff’s Department.
2. Top 3 issues:
Meth. We can help address this issue by focusing department resources.
Budget. This can be addressed with good fiscal management.
Public image/trust. Professional policing is critical to maintaining public trust.
3. Best candidate: I bring knowledge of small business ownership, 3.5 years of management skills, five years of hourly working experience, and agricultural experience. The sheriff is a member of the community, chosen to represent the people of the county, so they may have a voice in the sheriff’s department.
Most of the people punch a clock and work as hourly employees. In the last 10 years, I spent five of them working alongside these people. There are many small business owners in the county, I can relate because I have a small business myself. This is also an agricultural community so between growing up on a farm and owning my own herd of dairy cows, I relate to the farmers of the county as well.
The management experience ties it all together — ensuring safety, managing multiple departments, 35+ hourly workers, and ensuring compliance with policies and laws. Reviewing all of this, who better to represent the people of the county other than someone with this much experience living in it?
