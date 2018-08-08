In bad need of repair, road construction on the 300 block of Menomonie's Main Street is set to begin in mid- to late August. Motorists should be on the alert that downtown traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take place over the course of two weeks.
Meanwhile, completion of the repairs to the southbound portion of the Broadway Street/Highway 25 bridge over the Red Cedar are set to wrap up in September.
