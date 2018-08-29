Rural Mutual Insurance company announces that A.M. Best has upgraded its financial strength rating to A+ (superior) from A (excellent), making it one of only five single state insurers in the U.S. to receive the award.
The A+ rating is an upgrade rarely awarded to single state insurers which typically face significant challenges, including frequent severe weather-related events and judicial, regulatory and economic concerns that can’t be offset by better conditions in other regions.
The company’s climb over the past 13 years from a B++ to an A+ rating is the quickest rise by any property and casualty insurance company that was not the result of an acquisition or reinsurance arrangement with a highly-rated parent company.
Rural Mutual CEO Peter Pelizza credits the company’s success to its quality employees and agents who are “committed to doing the right thing” as they serve homes, farms and businesses throughout Wisconsin since 1934.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.