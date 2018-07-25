Funding for a second youth services officer at the middle school is still under discussion between the Menomonie School Board and Menomonie City Council.
The School District of the Menomonie Area (SDMA) currently has an ongoing agreement with the city of Menomonie to provide one youth services officer to help support the children in the district during the school year. The school district funds 60 percent of the costs associated with that position, while the city contributes 40 percent. The SDMA is looking for that same funding split for a second officer.
The school board had approved funding for an additional officer in the 2017-18 budget, but the city was not able to approve the 40 percent funding in its budget and a second officer was not hired.
In the spring of 2018, the school board again approved funding for a second youth officer for the 2018-19 school year. In June, the city council indicated its support of adding a second youth services officer, but noted that is was unclear how much funding the city would be able to provide.
At its July 16 meeting, the city council continued the discussion. They reiterated their support of adding a second youth services officer, but noted that since next year's budget is in the initial planning stages, they are unable to commit to a 60/40 split.
Instead, they proposed an 80/20 split with the recommendation that the townships that lie within the school district's boundaries, as well as Dunn County, be approached about contributing up a portion of the funding.
In response to the 80/20 counteroffer, several board members, including Penny Burstad and Amy Riddle-Swanson, said they were still highly in favor of the 60/40 split during Monday's meeting.
Burstad said the split has worked well with the existing officer and does not think it makes sense to move to 80/20 for the additional officer.
"If it's not broke, why fix it?" she remarked.
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson spoke to the board about the services a second police liaison officer would provide which include working with students and staff to build relationships to assist in handling situations that arise throughout the school year.
“I really feel that this position will be a benefit for you," Atkinson said. "You’ll see increased, safety, security ... healthy kids growing into adults, and it will help build that positive relationship that we’ve already established with the school district.”
Due to the amount of training required for the position, Zydowsky noted the position would not be activated until Jan. 1, 2019 at the earliest.
