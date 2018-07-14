It is going to be a busy and productive year in the School District of the Menomonie Area (SDMA). On Monday, July 9, the school board voted to put their unanimous stamp of approval on a list of 37 district goals that were developed after months of discussion with a large number of district staff members and community stakeholders.
These board-approved goals — which encompass deliverables in the areas of strategic planning, learning experiences, technology, facilities, personnel, resources, and community engagement — will serve as the work plan for school district officials who continue to strive toward aligning the use of district resources with the changing needs of students and the expectations of the community.
Many of the discussions and much of the action taken at upcoming school board meetings will be directly related to the collaborative work that has been done to set a shared vision for the school district.
While the entire list of district goals is available on the school district website, highlights include:
- Development of a new strategic plan
- Work on curriculum, special education services, and professional development opportunities
- Expanding efforts for supporting the mental health of students
- Continued work on improving facilities and utilizing the school safety grant to make security improvements
- Further review of compensation plans for teachers, coaches, and other school district employees
- Work at the school district’s environmental site
- Continuing efforts in communication, community engagement, and the district’s use of social media
Like most items that are brought before the school board, there was a ton of work, collaboration and consideration before the final vote on the goals was taken. After an initial list of goals was drafted in April — based on the needs identified by the administrative team and the feedback provided by parents and community members over the past year, district leaders visited each school site to get input from teachers and other district staff members. School board members had the opportunity to review the goals and provide additional input at meetings held on May 14 and June 11, prior to the board’s formal approval on July 9.
During the board review, district staff members were kept abreast of changes and provided the opportunity to share additional input. It has been a standing practice in the SDMA for the district administrator to send all staff members an informational update after each school board meeting during the year. Staff members are always encouraged to share any questions, concerns, or suggestions that they may have related to the operations of the school district and the actions of the school board.
Thank you to our community stakeholders who have taken the time to contact school district officials or attend school board meetings over the past year. The input that has been provided has often been very useful in helping to guide the future direction of the school district.
During the 2018-2019 school year, there will be numerous opportunities to provide additional input during the district’s strategic planning process. There will be several focus group discussions scheduled this fall throughout the school district and community, and a digital survey will be shared with school and community stakeholders after the school year begins.
Should school stakeholders have any questions about the district’s goals for the 2018-2019 school year, or the decision-making practices employed in the school district, I invite you to visit the Administrative Service Center (ASC) or contact me at 715-232-1642. More information about our schools can be found on the school district website (www.sdmaonline.com) and on Twitter (www.twitter.com/sdmaonline).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.