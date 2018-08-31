Over the summer vacation, major sidewalk work took place on the east side of Menomonie to create a safer route to school for students attending Oaklawn Elementary and Menomonie Middle School.
News sidewalks were installed on the south side of Stout Road connecting the existing sidewalk in front of the Culver’s restaurant to those adjacent to the Kwik Trip convenience store. A new stretch of sidewalk was also extended on the west side of 21st Street from the Mayo Clinic Health System Dialysis-Menomonie to the entrance of the Dunn County Fairgrounds.
Randy Eide, director of Menomonie’s public works department, reported that the east side project cost approximately $160,000 of the $260,000 spent city-wide on sidewalk and crosswalk improvements this summer. Eide noted that the city typically allocates $70,000 annually to build new and make improvements to existing sidewalks. In addition, Menomonie Area School District Administrator Joe Zydowsky authorized $7,000 to create an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant crosswalk midblock by Oaklawn’s school sign. The elevation difference of the boulevards on the east and west side of 21st Street South required modification of the existing east side sidewalk to reduce the steepness of the curb cut to comply with ADA regulations.
Oaklawn Principal Lori Smith and Menomonie Police Liaison Officer Maloree Zassenhaus had approached the city administrators last October about their concerns for pedestrians on 21st Street due to increasing traffic. With the building of Oaklawn Elementary in 1993 and Menomonie Middle School in 1997, 21st Street has transformed from a dead end street to a major traffic corridor from the east side to the south side of Menomonie.
Smith reported that she has been very impressed by the city’s responsiveness in addressing their concerns for pedestrian safety. Students can now cross 21st Street at several well-marked crosswalks as well as walk to and from school on both sides of Stout Road from their adjacent neighborhoods. With a much more visible crosswalk now installed by Oaklawn’s school sign, student crossing guards will again be on duty before and after school in fall and spring as weather permits.
Part of a broader plan
Eide sa tidhat this summer’s east side project also included the relocation and addition of pedestrian crosswalk signs along 21st Street South. Future plans include improvements to existing sidewalks and crosswalks on the north side of the intersection of Stout Road and 21st Street North as part of a broader plan to enhance sidewalks and crosswalks on the east side of Menomonie to provide pedestrians with safer access to Stout Road and downtown Menomonie businesses.
The original crosswalk at the south entrance to Oaklawn’s parking lot will remain for now to give pedestrians a marked crosswalk access into the Dunn County Fairgrounds area. Eide reminds the community, however, that the county fairgrounds road is not a public street and is not consistently plowed during the winter months. Smith hopes that both elementary and middle school students will opt for a much more visible public route to school on the new Stout Road and 21st Street sidewalks.
School-age children are encouraged to walk and ride their bikes on the sidewalks on Stout Road and 21st Street, but to yield to all pedestrians, Smith added. A city ordinance prohibits the use of bikes, skateboards, and such on the sidewalks only in the downtown area.
Smith and Eide also want to take opportunity to remind residents of all ages to use the pedestrian and bike underpass to cross Stout Road. The intersection of Stout Road and 21st Street is controlled by traffic lights, but right turn traffic in both directions is heavy and not conducive to safe crossing by pedestrians and bike riders.
Would the city save money on expensive sidewalk solutions if motorists were forced to obey posted speed limits and other vehicle traffic controls were in place elsewhere?
