Speech-language pathologist Hailey Brost recently joined the Speech-Language Therapy Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Brost earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

She is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Her professional interests include working with people with aphasia and providing functional intervention.

In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, traveling and trying new foods.

To make an appointment, call 715-838-6190.

