The storm that hit areas of Dunn County Wednesday night left downed trees and power lines south of the village of Boyceville. Around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, the sheriff's office received reports of weather-related damage mostly along State Highway 170.
In addition to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Boyceville's fire, police and public works departments responded along with the county's highway shop to clear the roads and provide traffic control until Xcel Energy arrived to repair the power line damage.
No injuries were reported as a result of this storm and at this point, it appears there is no significant damage to any structures.
Deputies also responded to scattered reports of trees across the road on the east side of the county.
