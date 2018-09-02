On Aug. 24, Tanglewood Greens its first annual Masquerade Ball. The goal of the event was to bring a unique experience to the Menomonie area, showcase the new event center, and raise funds for a local nonprofit.
Sponsored by many local businesses and food catered by 29 Pines, acts included belly dancers, living statues, tarot readers, body-painted servers, aerial acrobatics, Sue Orfield and several other musicians, and more.
“In my previous experience, having done surveys and working with the public and local business owners, I knew people were looking for more reasons to get dressed up for a night out in Menomonie,” said Tony Liedl, marketing and events manager for Tanglewood Greens.
“The local business owners were very responsive to the idea. It was so much fun to see them get involved in one way or another to make this event happen. Mood Boutique brought in new inventory including masks and jewelry for the event, and Lakeview Floral designed all the centerpieces, and even donated a large arrangement for the entrance. All centerpieces, including the large arrangement, were then donated to the Neighbors of Dunn County the following day.”
The event brought in about 150 guests, some of whom had traveled quite a distance just to attend. One guest, Dane Clark Bauman, wrote on Tanglewood’s Facebook page, “My friend and I saw an event on Facebook about a masquerade ball and decided to make the journey from Milwaukee since we both have always wanted to attend one. Tony absolutely blew our expectations out of the water!”
Georgina Tegart, executive director for the Community Foundation of Dunn County said, “The Masquerade Ball at Tanglewood Greens was one of the most unique and enjoyable experiences I’ve had since I relocated to Menomonie five years ago.”
“I wasn’t expecting to have so much fun,” laughed Marilyn Fanetti, owner of Checker Flag Farms. “It was one of the best nights I’ve had in a long time. It was sophisticated, well put together, and I met a lot of great people.”
An overwhelming success, the Masquerade Ball raised $500 for the Dunn County Humane Society.
“At the end of the night, it was tough to tell people they had to go home. We will without a doubt do this again next year, and can’t wait to see just how big this event can grow,” said Liedl.
For questions about the ball, call 715-235-9808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.